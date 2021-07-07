Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.15 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

