Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Model N posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

