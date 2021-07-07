Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

