YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,240.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and last traded at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84), with a volume of 85017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.40.

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

