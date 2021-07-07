yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $5.24 million and $3,379.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00133412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00165697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,711.47 or 1.00340888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.