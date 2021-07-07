YF Link Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. YF Link has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $176,349.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $87.61 or 0.00253553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045527 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

