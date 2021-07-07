Ycash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $33,598.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00347434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00139303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00192328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002525 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,324,569 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.