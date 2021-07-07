XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Ault Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ault Global by 157.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ault Global alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.