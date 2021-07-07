XTX Topco Ltd Takes $46,000 Position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Energous alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,706.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,452 shares of company stock worth $188,880. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WATT opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.