XTX Topco Ltd Invests $41,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.40.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.