Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 205,826 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after buying an additional 63,554,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

