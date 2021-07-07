XSGD Hits 1-Day Volume of $343,106.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and $343,106.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00165615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.04 or 1.00160649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.00986229 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

