Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.40. 160,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 286,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

