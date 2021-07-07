Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22. Xencor has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xencor by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Xencor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

