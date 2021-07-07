Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 59,701 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

