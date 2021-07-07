X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $10.37 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $33,470.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00018869 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,113,065,908 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

