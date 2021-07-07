Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.17

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Wownero has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $55,950.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

