Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,496 shares of company stock worth $59,220,948 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of -338.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

