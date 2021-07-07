Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 61 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

UPS stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,208. The company has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

