Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $90,310,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.28. 275,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,659. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

