Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $224.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,084. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

