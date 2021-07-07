Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

