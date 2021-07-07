Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of LON MRW traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 267.80 ($3.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,551. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 66.95.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.