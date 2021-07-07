Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WTT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.90. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

