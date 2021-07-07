William Blair Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of FC opened at $36.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.49. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $511.09 million, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

