Whiteheart Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $715.02 or 0.02075696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $278,028.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00166917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,416.44 or 0.99910291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.38 or 0.00964902 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

