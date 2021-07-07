Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTOCU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,276,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,934,000.

OTCMKTS:DTOCU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,644. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

