Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNLU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Wednesday. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,747. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

