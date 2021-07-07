Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $51.83 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160,409 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.7% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $51,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. 56,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,623. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

