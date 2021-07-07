Whitebox Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 227.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,831 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 374,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 2,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.