Whitebox Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,614 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 91,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,580. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

