Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $537,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPBU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

