Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 2,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

