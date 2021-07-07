Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,125 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

