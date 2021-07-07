Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

