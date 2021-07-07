Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,283,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

