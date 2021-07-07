Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 933,952 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

