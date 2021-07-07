Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 10,863 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $36,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.