WELL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $560,455.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, WELL has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $560,455.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

