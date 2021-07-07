Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $333.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.20 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 2,654,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.78. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after buying an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

