Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 94,676 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,676 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

