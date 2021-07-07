Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,868 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

