Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE:W traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.50. 854,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,613. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $205.80 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.67.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,657. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

