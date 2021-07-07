Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$150.27 and last traded at C$150.21. 250,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 317,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 74.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

