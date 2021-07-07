Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 8,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 793,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

