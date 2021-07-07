Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

MLAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 3,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.