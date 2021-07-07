Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $42.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,036. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

