VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $771,738.71 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,798,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

