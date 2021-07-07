Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 21.9% Higher This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $615,295.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,663,563 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

