Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

